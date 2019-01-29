Agrizzi to conclude testimony before Zondo Commission
On Monday, he continued to drop bombshells about corrupt relationships forged by the facilities management company from journalists, politicians and influentially-connected people, to former President Jacob Zuma.
CAPE TOWN – Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to conclude his testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.
It will be his ninth day in the witness chair.
On Monday, he continued to drop bombshells about corrupt relationships forged by the facilities management company from journalists, politicians and influentially-connected people, to former President Jacob Zuma.
Agrizzi has named three journalists that he says received bribes from Bosasa.
He also received a campaign to discredit journalists who were casting the company in a negative light.
Agrizzi alleges that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson bragged to staff about his encounters with Zuma.
“And he basically told them that he had been to Nkandla and expressed shock because he said there was no way that place cost R250 million. He said the toilets seats looked like they were bought from Builders Warehouse.”
He also claimed many politicians and government officials regularly receive security services from Bosasa and those were handled by a special team.
“They would be sent from site to site to do installations and maintenance, follow-ups, customer care. But this would be done at no costs to the recipients,” Agrizzi said.
The former Bosasa executive claimed that he resigned after Watson and his brother Cheeky reneged on an agreement to make him shareholder of the company.
