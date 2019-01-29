Popular Topics
AfriForum: 'Move to assist Coligny duo to ensure truth comes out'

Last year, the High Court in Mahikeng found Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte guilty of the 2017 murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu, whom they accused of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are back in court for their sentencing in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. The duo were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum says that it took the decision to assist two convicted Coligny murderers to ensure that the truth comes out.

Last year, the High Court in Mahikeng found Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte guilty of the 2017 murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu, whom they accused of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

On Monday, AfriForum announced that it will be appealing both the conviction and sentence of the pair following reports that the State's sole witness lied.

Sentencing proceedings began yesterday, with the State calling its first witness.

As the community of Coligny awaits to hear how long the two men convicted of the murder of Moshoeu will be sentenced behind bars, AfriForum has indicated that it will be taking the matter on appeal.

The lobby group's Kallie Kriel says that they believe the State's only witness has not been honest about what happened on that fateful day.

"We believe that this community should be rebuilt, in the interests of everybody, and part of that rebuilding process is for the truth to come out."

Kriel says that he believes they have a solid case.

"And we are confident with the new facts at our disposal that there's a good chance of success."

Meanwhile, a community leader who testified on yesterday told the court that Moshoeu's death created deep racial divisions in the small farming town.

WATCH: AfriForum to foot legal fees for Coligny murderers' appeal

