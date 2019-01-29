Absa CEO to retire at end of February

René van Wyk will be appointed as interim chief executive with effect from March until a permanent appointment is made, Absa said in a statement.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa said on Tuesday its chief executive Maria Ramos, who has been at the helm for ten years, will retire at the end of February, after the firm completed its separation from Barclays PLC and relaunched its brand.

“With the separation on track and our new strategy as a standalone financial institution in place, Maria feels that this is the right time to retire,” Absa said.

