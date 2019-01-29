About 200 people left homeless after Langa fire

The fire destroyed about 50 informal structures and one formal structure.

CAPE TOWN - About 200 people have been left homeless following a fire in Langa, Cape Town.

The fire occurred over the weekend in Zone 17.

It destroyed about 50 informal structures and one formal structure.

There were no injuries and a cause has not yet been determined.

The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Edward Bosch, says: "On Saturday evening, the City’s Fire and Rescue service responded to numerous wooden iron structures alight at Zone 17 in Langa. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital by ambulance."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)