About 200 people left homeless after Langa fire

The fire destroyed about 50 informal structures and one formal structure.
CAPE TOWN - About 200 people have been left homeless following a fire in Langa, Cape Town.
The fire occurred over the weekend in Zone 17.
It destroyed about 50 informal structures and one formal structure.
There were no injuries and a cause has not yet been determined.
The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Edward Bosch, says: "On Saturday evening, the City’s Fire and Rescue service responded to numerous wooden iron structures alight at Zone 17 in Langa. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital by ambulance."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
