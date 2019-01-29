11 children injured in Durban minibus crash

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said 15 people have been injured, most of them are children.

JOHANNESBURG - Several pupils have been injured in a car crash in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services were called to a scene where a minibus crashed on the R603 on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said 15 people have been injured, most of them are children.

He said: “Paramedics from KZN Emergency Medical Services together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services have treated 15 patients on the scene, including 11 children. The patients are in a stable condition and have been transported to hospital for continued medical care.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)