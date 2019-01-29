11 children injured in Durban minibus crash
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said 15 people have been injured, most of them are children.
JOHANNESBURG - Several pupils have been injured in a car crash in Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services were called to a scene where a minibus crashed on the R603 on Tuesday morning.
Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said 15 people have been injured, most of them are children.
He said: “Paramedics from KZN Emergency Medical Services together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services have treated 15 patients on the scene, including 11 children. The patients are in a stable condition and have been transported to hospital for continued medical care.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] SABC blames bank glitch for salaries not being paid
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
-
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel
-
Bryanston teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 2 pupils
-
Consultant named by Agrizzi willing to testify at Zondo Commission
-
Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.