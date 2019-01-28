Zim police launch manhunt for 27 MDC members, civil rights activists

State media's reporting on Monday that some of those on the wanted list have fled to South Africa.

HARARE - The police in Zimbabwe say they’ve launched a manhunt for 27 Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members and civil rights activists over violent protests that broke out in the country two weeks ago.

State media lists the names of 27 people that police are hunting for, which include well known MDC officials, MPs and civil rights activists.

The Chronicle paper claims some activists have taken refuge in South Africa.

The MDC says it had no hand in the violence that gripped Zimbabwe two weeks ago, and that the authorities are now using this as an excuse to crack down on its leaders and supporters.

The opposition party says at least 758 people have been arbitrarily arrested, including five of its MPs and nine of its councillors.

