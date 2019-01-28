UN expresses concern after discovery of mass graves in western DRC

The western province of Mai Ndombe has been riven for generations by ethnic fighting between the Nune and Téndé, communities.

PRETORIA – The United Nations expresses concern about the discovery of mass graves in the western Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kinshasa authorities cited ethnic fighting in the Yumbi region for blocking voting there in last month’s presidential election.

The western province of Mai Ndombe has been riven for generations by ethnic fighting between the Nune and Téndé, communities.

Authorities acknowledged that more than 300 people died in this conflict at the end of last year.

Earlier this month, the UN put that figure at 890.

Now the discovery of the 50 mass graves and several individual burial sites in the area has authorities fearing the number could be higher.

The graves were uncovered by local security forces working with the UN Joint Human Rights Office.