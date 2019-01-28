Top Zanu-PF official says army crackdown on protesters justified
Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri, the former air force commander, says Zimbabwe can’t be allowed to take the same route as Somalia.
HARARE – A top ruling party official in Zimbabwe says the army was justified in mounting a security crackdown against civilians after violent protests gripped the country two weeks ago.
Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri, the former air force commander, says that Zimbabwe can’t be allowed to take the same route as Somalia.
Shiri says that soldiers couldn’t fold their hands while Harare burnt.
The former air force commander says that more lives and infrastructure could have been lost if the army hadn’t been called in to help police control the situation.
Shiri said Zimbabwe couldn't allow itself to go down the same route as Somalia, whose capital Mogadishu had been reduced to a ruin.
These comments, carried by the private Standard newspaper, will be seen by critics as evidence Zimbabwe’s government is unrepentant over the crackdown.
Launched two weeks ago, the operation has seen at least 12 people killed and hundreds of others beaten and detained.
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] We thought it couldn't get any worse in Zimbabwe
-
Francis Hanekom calls on SA govt to help repatriate husband's body
-
At dawn, a township road in Zimbabwe turns into a fitness club
-
UN expresses concern after discovery of mass graves in western DRC
-
Mtukudzi to be laid to rest in his home village on Sunday
-
[CARTOON] RIPTuku
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.