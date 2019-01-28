Top Zanu-PF official says army crackdown on protesters justified

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Top Zanu-PF official says army crackdown on protesters justified

Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri, the former air force commander, says Zimbabwe can’t be allowed to take the same route as Somalia.

FILE: Zimbabwean anti-riot police forces watch men, arrested during violent protests triggered by a sudden rise in fuel prices announced by Zimbabwean President, for their hearing at the Law Court in the capital Harare, on 16 January 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zimbabwean anti-riot police forces watch men, arrested during violent protests triggered by a sudden rise in fuel prices announced by Zimbabwean President, for their hearing at the Law Court in the capital Harare, on 16 January 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

HARARE – A top ruling party official in Zimbabwe says the army was justified in mounting a security crackdown against civilians after violent protests gripped the country two weeks ago.

Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri, the former air force commander, says that Zimbabwe can’t be allowed to take the same route as Somalia.

Shiri says that soldiers couldn’t fold their hands while Harare burnt.

The former air force commander says that more lives and infrastructure could have been lost if the army hadn’t been called in to help police control the situation.

Shiri said Zimbabwe couldn't allow itself to go down the same route as Somalia, whose capital Mogadishu had been reduced to a ruin.

These comments, carried by the private Standard newspaper, will be seen by critics as evidence Zimbabwe’s government is unrepentant over the crackdown.

Launched two weeks ago, the operation has seen at least 12 people killed and hundreds of others beaten and detained.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA