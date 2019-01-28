Top Zanu-PF official says army crackdown on protesters justified

Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri, the former air force commander, says Zimbabwe can’t be allowed to take the same route as Somalia.

HARARE – A top ruling party official in Zimbabwe says the army was justified in mounting a security crackdown against civilians after violent protests gripped the country two weeks ago.

Shiri says that soldiers couldn’t fold their hands while Harare burnt.

The former air force commander says that more lives and infrastructure could have been lost if the army hadn’t been called in to help police control the situation.

Shiri said Zimbabwe couldn't allow itself to go down the same route as Somalia, whose capital Mogadishu had been reduced to a ruin.

These comments, carried by the private Standard newspaper, will be seen by critics as evidence Zimbabwe’s government is unrepentant over the crackdown.

Launched two weeks ago, the operation has seen at least 12 people killed and hundreds of others beaten and detained.