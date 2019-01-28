[LISTEN] 3 SA media companies agree to pay penalties for price fixing

CapeTalk | SABC will pay a fine of R31.8 million, while Primedia agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R9.6 million and Ster-Kinekor will pay a fine of R437,000.

CAPE TOWN - Head of communications at Competition Commission Sipho Ngwema says three media companies have agreed to the settlement terms for price fixing.

Ster-Kinekor, Primedia, and the SABC have admitted to being involved in price-fixing following investigations initiated by the commission since 2011.

According to Ngwema, these three colluded through the Media Credit Coordinators (MCC), offering discounts at 16.5% to accredited advertising agencies and those who are not accredited were given 15%.

"The biggest problem in terms of the act is that these three companies, who are competitors, shared information on what they were going to offer those companies who were approaching them. They were not supposed to because they are competitors. They are making it difficult for their customers because they cannot shop around - because they are offering the same thing. That is in breach of the Competition Act."

