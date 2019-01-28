Teachers tried to bribe teen to keep quiet over alleged assault, family claims

The impact of the beatings left the teenager with a swollen hand, broken in two places. She requires extensive medical treatment and has also had to drop out of school.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a 17-year-old Eastern Cape pupil who was allegedly assaulted by two teachers at her school in Ludeke and then offered hush money have told Eyewitness News that they want justice.

The teenager claims that she was punished with a stick in May last year for not completing her homework.

Police are investigating a case of assault, while a disciplinary process against the teachers continue.

The teenager, who requires extensive medical treatment, has also had to drop out of school.

Eyewitness News has seen her medical report which shows the extent of the injuries to her right hand.

She alleges that on the same day, in separate incidents, two teachers hit her for not completing her homework.

She’s recalled what she says was a humiliating experience in front of her peers.

“And I can’t even know who I can trust because those teachers are well-connected.”

The girl, who has no control over what was her strongest hand, says she wishes to return to school.

“My dream is falling apart. I’m not learning but they’re still working.”

Her family claims that both teachers tried to bribe them with R5,000 and how she was coached to lie to a private doctor about how she sustained her injuries.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)