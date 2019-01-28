State capture revelations anger some Krugersdorp residents, refuse to vote

Munsieville residents in Krugersdorp barred entrances to IEC voter registration centres saying that they refuse to vote because it has not changed their lives.

JOHANNESBURG – While former President Jacob Zuma has told some Johannesburg West Rand residents that the African National Congress (ANC) has learnt from its mistakes, some protesting Krugersdorp residents say they are angered by the revelations coming out of the state capture commission of inquiry.

This weekend marked the final voter registration drive.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) declared a good turnout and 99% success in operation, however, there were some service delivery protests preventing voter registration.

In other parts of the country, politicians made their way to various registration stations and communities, encouraging people to register to vote.

Zuma addressed Bekkersdal residents at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela informal settlement on Sunday.

He says the ANC has learnt from its mistakes and is correcting them.

“Where the ANC has made mistakes it has learnt and improves every day.”

One resident says the community is fed up of empty promises while corruption persists.

“We have these inquiries where we’re told a lot of billions were lost; those billions were supposed to help the poor people, but they went to individuals.”

Some residents say their living conditions are poor but cannot imagine voting for the opposition so they would rather not vote.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)