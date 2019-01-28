SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed the company deleted 40,000 documents implicating executives in corruption days before the SIU could access them.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has noted testimonies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture, particularly the ones relating to the report into the Department of Correctional Services investigations involving Bosasa.

The report found that an improper relationship between Bosasa and Correctional Services officials Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham had resulted in the company being awarded four tenders worth at least R2 billion.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi last week revealed the company deleted 40,000 documents implicating executives in corruption from its servers' days before the SIU could access them.

The head of the SIU Advocate Andy Mothibi has initiated an internal process to look at the matters pronounced at the commission.

The SIU’s Nazreen Pandor says: “The committee will collate, consider and present to the head of the SIU for a decision whether flowing from these testimonies there may be aspects that fall within the SIU’s legislative mandate so that where applicable, the SIU commences to either amend the applicable proclamations to commence with further investigation.”