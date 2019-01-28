Simon Webbe opens up about losing brother

Simon Webbe has opened up on the tragic death of his brother, who took his own life, two months ago.

LONDON - Blue singer Simon Webbe has revealed that he lost his younger brother Straon, who took his own life, two months ago and he is sharing his story to encourage people to ask for help if they're struggling with mental health issues.

The Blue singer has explained why he has been mostly inactive on his social media channels for the past several weeks because he is grief-stricken.

Speaking to the new issue of OK! magazine, Webbe confessed: "I've actually been off social media until recently because I sadly lost my brother to suicide almost two months ago. It is something that is taboo. It's taught me that people just need to be honest about what they need personally. We need to stop being afraid and stop looking for validation. We need to ask people if they are actually OK, start healing and accept who we are, the troubles that we have and talk about it."

Webbe has shared a photo of his late brother on his Instagram account admitting that he is deeply hurt by his death and can't believe that he'll never see him again.

He wrote: "It's 2019 and I feel this is a year where we should be thankful, stop searching for perfection cause you will never find it. I lost my brother Straon to suicide while I was working in Bradford!"