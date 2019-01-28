Signal Hill fire flares up, crews on scene
CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks and Working on Fire have confirmed another flare-up along Signal Hill Road on Lion's Head.
On Sunday, the fire quickly spread to Fresnaye and Sea Point and one person, who'd been sleeping on the mountain, sustained burn wounds.
#LionsHeadfire #SignalHillFire— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 28, 2019
Major flare up occurred along Signal Hill.
Two @wo_fire Choppers and a spotter plane have been dispatched by @TableMountainNP @SANParks#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #RestoringDignity #WOF_WC #Fire #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/NfpbZc2r4h
At least nine fires have ravaged different areas across the Western Cape over the past week.
Hundreds of firefighters have been kept busy battling fires in Cape Town, Cederberg, Overberg and Overstrand.
WATCH: Lion's Head fire: Firefighters work through the night to battle blaze
Two helicopters were able to douse the last active fire line on Lion's Head on Monday morning before it flared up again in the afternoon.
Appropriately 160 hectares of vegetation has burnt.— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 28, 2019
An investigation is underway by Rob Erasmus @EnviroWildfires#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #RestoringDignity #WOF_WC #Fire #Wildfire #WOFAviation pic.twitter.com/d6eo5fi5Pk
In the Overberg, a fire is still raging in Botrivier. Firefighters have managed to contain about 60% of the blaze.
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan says it's been burning for several days.
“There’s been no reports of major structural damage. The fire is largely in areas of vegetation. The challenge remains as there’s lots of alien vegetation.”
Styan says there's no danger to any property, for now.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
