Signal Hill fire flares up, crews on scene

On Sunday, the fire on Signal Hill quickly spread to Fresnaye and Sea Point and one person, who'd been sleeping on the mountain, sustained burn wounds.

A fire flared up along Signal Hill Road on Lion's Head, on 28 January 2019. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks and Working on Fire have confirmed another flare-up along Signal Hill Road on Lion's Head.

On Sunday, the fire quickly spread to Fresnaye and Sea Point and one person, who'd been sleeping on the mountain, sustained burn wounds.

At least nine fires have ravaged different areas across the Western Cape over the past week.

Hundreds of firefighters have been kept busy battling fires in Cape Town, Cederberg, Overberg and Overstrand.

WATCH: Lion's Head fire: Firefighters work through the night to battle blaze

Two helicopters were able to douse the last active fire line on Lion's Head on Monday morning before it flared up again in the afternoon.

In the Overberg, a fire is still raging in Botrivier. Firefighters have managed to contain about 60% of the blaze.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan says it's been burning for several days.

“There’s been no reports of major structural damage. The fire is largely in areas of vegetation. The challenge remains as there’s lots of alien vegetation.”

Styan says there's no danger to any property, for now.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

