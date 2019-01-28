Bushiri cleared to resume church services in Tshwane

Services were suspended after protests by Sanco members and a letter from the office of the mayor saying the church was not complying with safety standards.

BRAAMFONTEIN - Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri says church services will resume this weekend at the Tshwane Events Centre, following the suspension of services after the death of three members.

Services were suspended after protests by the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members and a subsequent letter from the office of the mayor saying the church was not complying with safety standards.

Bushiri says the church has now received a compliance certificate and are ready to resume.

The self-proclaimed prophet was giving testimony on Monday at the CRL Commission in Johannesburg.

Seventeen people were injured and three died at his church last month during a stampede.

Following the deaths, Sanco went to protest outside the church premises.

The organisation was calling for the church to be shut down and for Bushiri to be deported back to his home country Malawi.

Shortly after those protests, the church announced that services would be suspended until further notice.

The church’s lawyer Terrence Baloyi said: “Allow me to inform you that our application has been granted to proceed with our normal day-to-day services.”

The church has appealed to Sanco to provide them with the support and protection as members of the community and not subject them to attacks.

