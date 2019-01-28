McBride ready for court if Cele doesn’t renew his contract
The latest tussle between the ministry and Ipid started when Bheki Cele sent a letter to Robert McBride informing him that his contract expires soon and won’t be renewed.
PRETORIA - While Police Minister Bheki Cele insists he has not decided to remove Ipid head Robert McBride from his position, the watchdog body boss has reiterated his warning of legal action if the minister does not withdraw his statement that McBride’s contract will not be extended.
The latest tussle between the ministry and Ipid started about a week ago when Cele sent a letter to McBride informing him that his contract expires at the end of next month and it won’t be renewed.
McBride won an important Constitutional Court application in 2016 which ruled that Ipid and its executive director answers to Parliament, not the minister.
Cele says in a second letter to McBride that he does not intend to remove him from his position and that he was merely informing McBride that his contract comes to an end at the end of next month.
Cele says McBride cannot claim any right to legitimate expectation to the renewal of his contract.
The minister adds that his decision not to review his contract will be forwarded to the relevant parliamentary committee for consideration.
McBride has responded by further warning the minister that he must withdraw his decision to not renew or extend his contract.
Failing to withdraw the decision, McBride says he will turn to the court for relief.
