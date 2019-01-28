Rand edges lower in cautious early trade
The rand has struggled to hold recent gains below the R13.60 technical resistance mark and is seen by traders drifting within a narrow range, with a topside target of R13.70.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand edged weaker on Monday in cautious trade as investors assessed the impact of the end of the US government shutdown, while awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.04% weaker at R13.6200 per dollar, little changed from its close of R13.6150 on Friday in New York.
With no major economic releases due locally, market attention first turns to a statement by the European Central Bank later in the session and the beginning of the US central bank’s policy meeting on Tuesday.
Bonds opened firmer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 0.5 basis points to 8.715%.
Stocks are set to open slightly lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index falling 0.15%.
