Ramaphosa: 'We won't allow Eskom to fail'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the government will announce further plans to resolve the challenges facing Eskom, saying the state will not allow the power utility to fail.

NEW DELHI – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the government will announce further plans to resolve the challenges facing Eskom, saying the state will not allow the power utility to fail.

Ramaphosa was addressing business leaders in India at the weekend as he concluded his state visit to that country.

Last month, the president announced a task team to help stabilise the cash-strapped power utility whose problems with infrastructure maintenance have led to load shedding.

During the forum, business leaders in India raised concerns about the challenges that Eskom is facing, saying that it was risky for them to come to invest in the country.

However, President Ramaphosa assured them that government is coming up with more plans to rescue Eskom.

“And what I can tell you is that we’re coming up with a number of proposal schemes and solutions as we get back home. We’re going to immediately embark on resolving the challenges.”

He says the power utility won’t fail.

“Eskom is just too big to fail; too big to allow us to see it failing and we’re, therefore, not going to allow it to fail.”

Ramaphosa told the business leaders he is well aware that the inability of Eskom to deliver uninterrupted electricity is a threat to their businesses and by extension the economy.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)