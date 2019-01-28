Former Numsa president Cedric Gina passes away

Gina died in a Durban hospital on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Prominent trade unionist and African National Congress (ANC) member Cedric Gina has passed away.

He rose through the ranks to become president of metal National Union of Metalworker of South Africa (Numsa).

#CedricGina Prominent trade unionist and ANC member Cedric Gina has passed away. pic.twitter.com/w7gCKC9ZeZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2019

In 2013, he resigned from Numsa unhappy about the direction it was taking as the union was expelled from Cosatu and the tripartite alliance.

Gina then formed his own union, the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa).

