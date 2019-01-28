Police following all leads as search for missing Delft girl hits sixth week

The search for 9-year-old Linathi Titshala, who went missing on 16 December, has also thrust several other unsolved cases of children having gone missing in Cape Rown in recent years back into the spotlight.

CAPE TOWN - As the search for a missing Delft child is fast approaching the six-week mark, police say that they are following up on all leads and the investigation continues.

The search for 9-year-old Linathi Titshala, who went missing on 16 December, has also thrust several other unsolved cases of children having gone missing in Cape Town in recent years back into the spotlight.

As Titshala's family anxiously awaits any news, relatives of Kauthar Bobbs who disappeared in Mitchells Plain in October 2012, are also still hopeful that she will be returned home safely one day.

Bobbs was five-years-old when she was last seen playing at a park in Tafelsig with two friends.

Her neighbour, four-year-old Shaskia Michaels disappeared almost a year later. She was last seen playing outside her home in September 2013.

In the case of missing 6-year-old Sassha Lee November from Hanover Park, her sister Jasmine Harris tells Eyewitness News they're still praying for her safe return almost four years after she was last seen.

"I do believe that she will come home one day, I just have that feeling. She is out there somewhere. She knows where she stays and she will come home."

Police say that the searches for these children are ongoing.