Pink ODI: Men urged to have breast cancer screening

Dr Sarah Nietz says breast cancer can affect anyone, including men and has urged them to visit the doctor regularly because even a small lump can be dangerous.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of breast cancer surgery at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg says breast cancer does not only affect women but men as well, and she’s has urged them to self-examine or go for regular cancer screenings.

Dr Sarah Nietz was speaking during the 4th Pink Day International cricket clash between the Proteas and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Pink Day match is an annual event which aims to achieve an objective of increasing breast cancer awareness and raising money for breast cancer support.

Dr Nietz says breast cancer is on the rise.

“We expect breast cancer number to double by 2030.”

She says it can affect anyone, including men and has urged them to visit the doctor regularly because even a small lump can attach to the chest wall or protrude the skin earlier than in women.

“So for every 100 women that I see, I see one man with breast cancer. It does happen and it’s something we need to be aware of.”

The Momentum Pink Day campaign has raised more than R1.1 million for the Charlotte Maxeke breast cancer care unit.