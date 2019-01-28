Pink ODI: Men urged to have breast cancer screening
Dr Sarah Nietz says breast cancer can affect anyone, including men and has urged them to visit the doctor regularly because even a small lump can be dangerous.
JOHANNESBURG - The head of breast cancer surgery at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg says breast cancer does not only affect women but men as well, and she’s has urged them to self-examine or go for regular cancer screenings.
Dr Sarah Nietz was speaking during the 4th Pink Day International cricket clash between the Proteas and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The Pink Day match is an annual event which aims to achieve an objective of increasing breast cancer awareness and raising money for breast cancer support.
Dr Nietz says breast cancer is on the rise.
“We expect breast cancer number to double by 2030.”
She says it can affect anyone, including men and has urged them to visit the doctor regularly because even a small lump can attach to the chest wall or protrude the skin earlier than in women.
“So for every 100 women that I see, I see one man with breast cancer. It does happen and it’s something we need to be aware of.”
The Momentum Pink Day campaign has raised more than R1.1 million for the Charlotte Maxeke breast cancer care unit.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Duchess Catherine and Duchess Meghan subjected to online trolls
-
'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 26 January 2019
-
R Kelly branded ‘monster’ by estranged daughter
-
Electronic waste: The world's fastest growing waste stream
-
Michael Jackson’s estate slams ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.