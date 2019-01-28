Popular Topics
Officials to deal with overcrowding at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

This follows reports of patients sleeping on the floor while waiting for medical treatment at the Kimberley facility.

Picture: Unsplash.com
Picture: Unsplash.com
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Health Department is to formulate a plan to deal with overcrowding at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

This follows reports of patients sleeping on the floor while waiting for medical treatment at the Kimberley facility.

Northern Cape Health MEC Fufe Makatong and her HOD Lebogang Motlhaping are reassuring patients that interventions are being introduced to address overcrowding.

An interim CEO will be appointed and non-emergency patients will be transported to the 24-hour Galeshewe Day Hospital.

This will free the Sobukwe Hospital to focus on emergencies.

Makatong will also introduce a district health services plan, which will allow stable patients in district hospitals to be treated at specialist clinics across the province.

The Kimberley Mental Health Hospital will start operating once provincial government funds are finalised before the end of next month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

