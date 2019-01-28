Numsa to reject Eskom tariff increase request

The submission to the National Energy Regulator comes after the power utility requested approval of a 45% increase over three years.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa says it will make a submission to reject Eskom’ s request for a tariff increase.

The submission to the National Energy Regulator comes after the power utility requested approval of a 45% increase over three years.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they will make the submission on Friday.

“Numsa supports the demands of the community to reject any tariff increase on electricity as it will worsen conditions for industry and the working class in general.”