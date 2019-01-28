Maimane ropes in the ICC, UNHRC over Zim crisis
Mmusi Maimane says he visited the Beitbridge Border where he was told by officials that over 130,000 Zimbabwean nationals fled to South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimame has announced he will approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe.
Maimane says he visited the Beitbridge Border where he was told by officials that over 130,000 Zimbabwean nationals fled to South Africa.
Nationwide demonstrations erupted earlier this month in Zimbabwe after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that fuel prices were being more than doubled.
Human rights organisations say over 10 people have died, while others were abused and raped during a brutal crackdown by the country's security forces.
Maimane says the human rights of Zimbabwean citizens have been violated.
The DA's Graham Charters says: “He’s approached the office of the prosecutor at the ICC to launch a preliminary investigation into what is happening, and he’s made a call to the UNHRC to essentially intervene.”
Popular in Local
-
Consultant named in Agrizzi testimony denies colluding with Bosasa
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa boss Watson personally delivered cash to Zuma'
-
Coligny teen’s murder brought ‘deep racial divisions’
-
Agrizzi names journalists he claims were bribed by Bosasa
-
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission
-
Dudu Myeni received R300k monthly from Bosasa, says Agrizzi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.