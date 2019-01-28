Maimane ropes in the ICC, UNHRC over Zim crisis

Mmusi Maimane says he visited the Beitbridge Border where he was told by officials that over 130,000 Zimbabwean nationals fled to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimame has announced he will approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe.

Nationwide demonstrations erupted earlier this month in Zimbabwe after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that fuel prices were being more than doubled.

Human rights organisations say over 10 people have died, while others were abused and raped during a brutal crackdown by the country's security forces.

Maimane says the human rights of Zimbabwean citizens have been violated.

The DA's Graham Charters says: “He’s approached the office of the prosecutor at the ICC to launch a preliminary investigation into what is happening, and he’s made a call to the UNHRC to essentially intervene.”