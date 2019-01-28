Popular Topics
Metrobus strike to have minimal effect on commuters, says management

Metrobus says that negotiations with the Demawusa will continue on Monday morning in an effort to stop the strike from going ahead.

Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Metrobus in Johannesburg was served with a strike notice by the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) last week.

The union plans to go on a strike on Monday over a wage dispute.

But management says it is still continuing with negotiations to avert the strike.

Metrobus says that negotiations with the Demawusa will continue on Monday morning in an effort to stop the strike from going ahead.

But the employer says that if they fail to convince the union, commuters will only be minimally affected.

Metrobus' Goodwill Shuvuri says: "The majority of the people will be working. Demawusa is the minority union, so, if other unions are working, we’re able to operate."

He says that Demawusa only represents 100 workers at Metrobus and employees affiliated to other unions have agreed that they will continue to work.

The union has demanded an end to the disparity in salaries and it wants acting positions to be filled.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

