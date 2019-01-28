Man accused of killing policeman in Port Elizabeth arrested
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says the suspect faces various charges.
CAPE TOWN – A man accused of killing a police officer in Port Elizabeth has been arrested.
He was allegedly part of a group of men who opened fire on police during a robbery last week.
Four of the five suspects died in the shooting, while the fifth managed to escape.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says that the suspect faces various charges.
"We view this as a huge success to us given the fact that killing of police is s serious matter when it comes to policing in this country. We’ve been very much busy in terms of making sure that the suspect is found and we’re happy that due to our relentless effort, the suspect was arrested."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
