Major water project to get underway in Oudtshoorn
the project entails installing a 22-kilometre pipeline and pumping infrastructure to move water from existing boreholes to the town's water network.
CAPE TOWN - Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has decided to go ahead with the Blossoms water supply pipeline following a visit to Oudtshoorn last week.
He was joined by provincial officials from the national Water and Sanitation Department.
Bredell says they want to ensure Oudtshoorn has another water supply besides the existing Koos Raubenheimer Dam.
He says the project entails installing a 22-kilometre pipeline and pumping infrastructure to move water from existing boreholes to the town's water network.
Bredell says the water source is strong enough to supply half of the town's drinking water.
The pipeline will also be linked to the existing Klein Karoo rural water supply scheme, which provides some water to the Kannaland Municipality.
The project is being done in collaboration with national government and the Oudtshoorn council, and it could cost an estimated R91.2 million. The first phase is set to cost R50 million.
Bredell says drought relief funding of R30 million, already given to the town, will be utilised to get the project going.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Consultant named in Agrizzi testimony denies colluding with Bosasa
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa boss Watson personally delivered cash to Zuma'
-
Agrizzi: ‘Watson believed he was bulletproofed with Zuma on his side’
-
Agrizzi names journalists he claims were bribed by Bosasa
-
Coligny teen’s murder brought ‘deep racial divisions’
-
Dudu Myeni received R300k monthly from Bosasa, says Agrizzi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.