Major water project to get underway in Oudtshoorn

the project entails installing a 22-kilometre pipeline and pumping infrastructure to move water from existing boreholes to the town's water network.

CAPE TOWN - Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has decided to go ahead with the Blossoms water supply pipeline following a visit to Oudtshoorn last week.

He was joined by provincial officials from the national Water and Sanitation Department.

Bredell says they want to ensure Oudtshoorn has another water supply besides the existing Koos Raubenheimer Dam.

He says the project entails installing a 22-kilometre pipeline and pumping infrastructure to move water from existing boreholes to the town's water network.

Bredell says the water source is strong enough to supply half of the town's drinking water.

The pipeline will also be linked to the existing Klein Karoo rural water supply scheme, which provides some water to the Kannaland Municipality.

The project is being done in collaboration with national government and the Oudtshoorn council, and it could cost an estimated R91.2 million. The first phase is set to cost R50 million.

Bredell says drought relief funding of R30 million, already given to the town, will be utilised to get the project going.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)