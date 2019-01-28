Macron tells Sisi human rights go together with stability
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters that rights should be taken in the context of regional turbulence and the fight against terrorism.
CAIRO - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Cairo that stability and security cannot be separated from human rights.
“Stability and durable peace go together with respect for individual dignity and the rule of law, and the search for stability cannot be dissociated from the question of human rights,” Macron said in a joint press conference with Sisi.
Sisi told reporters that rights should be taken in the context of regional turbulence and the fight against terrorism.
Popular in World
-
'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report
-
Boris Johnson tells May - Ditch the Irish backstop and get support
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
Electronic waste: The world's fastest growing waste stream
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.