Go

Two killed at Glebelands on eve of trial related to hostel murders

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that two people have been gunned down at the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on the eve of the trial against eight suspects, including a policeman, begins at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

A resident passes the Russia, or R Block, of the Glebelands hostel, allegedly a haven for hitmen who operate throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 in Durban. Picture: AFP.
A resident passes the Russia, or R Block, of the Glebelands hostel, allegedly a haven for hitmen who operate throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 in Durban. Picture: AFP.
34 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that two people have been gunned down at the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on the eve of the trial against eight suspects, including a policeman, related to murders at the hostel begins at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

More to follow.

