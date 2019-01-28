Katie Price adopting a Nigerian orphan

The 40-year-old star has revealed she has started the process of adopting a child from the West African country after a chance meeting with a woman who works at an orphanage.

LONDON - Mother of six Katie Price is planning to add to her brood by adopting a Nigerian orphan.

The 40-year-old star has revealed she has started the process of adopting a child from the West African country after a chance meeting with a woman who works at an orphanage.

She said: "Well basically, I've always said I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they've got disabilities - just because I feel I can offer a place. Funny enough, I was getting my nails done and there was a lady sitting next to me and I don't know why, I'm a bit weird like this, but I said to her, 'Sorry, but are you a nurse?' Cut a long story short, she wasn't a nurse but she was telling me how she looks after this orphanage in Nigeria and we got talking and stuff. I said to her I've always wanted to adopt but the thing is, it's easy to adopt abroad but it's not easy to bring them back to this country. So she knows all these people."

And Price - who has Harvey (16) with her ex Dwight Yorke, Junior (13) and Princess (11) with her ex-spouse Peter Andre and Jett (five) and Bunny (four) with former husband Kieran Hayler - has steered away from adopting a British child because she says it's hard to adopt over there.

She added: "It's so hard to adopt over here. It's so hard. It's easy to adopt abroad but it's hard bringing them back to this country. I've looked into it for ages. So now I've met this woman, hopefully, something will happen."

The My Crazy Life star is also dreaming of having her own kids in the future too.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she shared: I still want my own kids as well, don't get me wrong. I'll definitely have more kids but if I can offer a home for another child then I will. There are enough bedrooms in the house ... I am looking for a smaller house because this one is too big for just me and Harvey, because I split the kids. Eleven bedrooms, there's too many to fill."