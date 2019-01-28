Gordhan: 'Denel must shape up before it can do business in India'
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa wants to deepen and grow cooperation with India when it comes to defence procurement.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that Denel must get its house in order first before it can start doing business with India.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa wants to deepen and grow cooperation with India when it comes to defence procurement.
After 13 years of being barred from doing business in that country over corruption allegations, the arms manufacturing company was finally removed from the country’s list of blacklisted companies last year.
President Ramaphosa says that defence procurement is one of the areas that his government is extending cooperation with India.
"They want to Denel to participate in their defence industry, so that's exactly what we'll be working to do."
But Pravin Gordhan says that the embattled, cash-strapped company must be fixed first.
"The first priority for Denel is to get it to work properly. As you know we now have a new board, new CEO and we'll now put a management team together for the CEO. Secondly, we must get the operations of Denel into real shape and then we can start making some money."
He says that once all that is done, government will have a clear road ahead, describing India as an important market for Denel to enter.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa: 'We won't allow Eskom to fail'
-
Agrizzi to return to Zondo commission amid reports of Bosasa bribe attempts
-
Metrobus strike to have minimal effect on commuters, says management
-
Report: Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m for his silence
-
BuzzFeed, HuffPost feel the layoff pinch
-
Demawusa members to strike at Metrobus on Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.