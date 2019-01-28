Francis Hanekom calls on SA govt to help repatriate husband's body

Francis Hanekom claims that the Mozambican government may have not been honest with what the cause of death was.

JOHANNESBURG – The wife of a suspected terrorist Andre Hanekom, who died in custody in Mozambique last week, says that the government wants to cremate his body before it is transported back to South Africa.

Francis Hanekom has called for the South African government to assist in ensuring that Hanekom's body is repatriated on time to get a second opinion on the cause of death.

She says that an ICU specialist had informed her that Hanekom was being treated for pneumonia but an admission doctor suspected that he had been poisoned.

Hanekom had been living in Mozambique for 26 years.

In a Facebook post, Francis Hanekom appealed to the South African government to help her get the truth out by speedily repatriating her husband Andre’s body and arranging another postmortem.

She says the autopsy was conducted without her consent and she’s questioned the outcome.

Francis claims that the Mozambique legal medicine department does not want to issue a certificate of non-infectious diseases to allow her to transport the body across the border.

She says the government wants to cremate her husband's body because the viral and bacterial infections he died from are contagious.

South Africa’s High Commission in Maputo is still investigating the cause of death.

