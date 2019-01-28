Popular Topics
Firefighters work through night to battle Signal Hill fire

The fire started on Kloof Nek Road on Sunday and spread over to Signal Hill and Fresnaye and engulfed Lion's Head. Some residents in Fresnaye left their homes but no official evacuations took place.

Firefighters on their way to battle the fire on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 27 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Firefighters on their way to battle the fire on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 27 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have battled fires throughout the night in Cape Town.

The fire started on Kloof Nek Road on Sunday and spread over to Signal Hill and Fresnaye and engulfed Lion's Head. Some residents in Fresnaye left their homes but no official evacuations took place.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services says more than 80 firefighters have been on the scene.

Fire crews, traffic services and other emergency agencies are out in numbers at various fire hotspots in the city.

The fires raged from 4pm in the afternoon yesterday.

Some concerned Sea Point residents came out of their homes at midnight and the early hours of Monday morning with hosepipes, trying to prevent the fire from spreading to their properties.

Standing outside his Sea Point home a few hundred meters from the fire, Hymie Zeidel says that he will not sleep until the fire is controlled and extinguished.

"There was a fire about 10 years ago, very similar [to this one] and the fire stopped right at the break and didn't come over so I'm not really concerned but I'm not going to bed."

Another resident, Benjamin Bonnell, says that he and a few other residents used wet towels to extinguish the fires near their homes.

"It was quite a big fire and people were getting involved to fight it."

No injuries have been reported.

Timeline

