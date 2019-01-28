Firefighters work through night to battle Signal Hill fire
The fire started on Kloof Nek Road on Sunday and spread over to Signal Hill and Fresnaye and engulfed Lion's Head. Some residents in Fresnaye left their homes but no official evacuations took place.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have battled fires throughout the night in Cape Town.
The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services says more than 80 firefighters have been on the scene.
Fire crews, traffic services and other emergency agencies are out in numbers at various fire hotspots in the city.
The fires raged from 4pm in the afternoon yesterday.
Some concerned Sea Point residents came out of their homes at midnight and the early hours of Monday morning with hosepipes, trying to prevent the fire from spreading to their properties.
Signal Hill road has been closed for traffic. Here in Quarry Hill road, the smoke lingers in the air & small pockets of smoke can be seen higher up on Lion’s Head. MM pic.twitter.com/muudAcGuRG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2019
#SignalHillFire The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service says the fire is spreading towards the Sea Point and Fresnaye areas. Strong south-easterly winds are fanning the fire. Picture credit: Rachel Marks JK pic.twitter.com/96mbDI5Jg3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 27, 2019
#SignalHillFire Fires are still raging in Sea Point, firefighters on scene. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/mhNWELOXhn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 27, 2019
#SignalHillFire Fire crews, traffic services and other emergency agencies are out in numbers at various fire hotspots in the city. Currently, there is no need for immediate evacuations. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/3w2aQD4bpU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2019
Standing outside his Sea Point home a few hundred meters from the fire, Hymie Zeidel says that he will not sleep until the fire is controlled and extinguished.
"There was a fire about 10 years ago, very similar [to this one] and the fire stopped right at the break and didn't come over so I'm not really concerned but I'm not going to bed."
Another resident, Benjamin Bonnell, says that he and a few other residents used wet towels to extinguish the fires near their homes.
"It was quite a big fire and people were getting involved to fight it."
No injuries have been reported.
