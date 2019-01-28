Popular Topics
Firefighters who battled Lisbon Building blaze honoured

In September last year, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a blaze which started on the 23rd floor in the Johannesburg CBD.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba hands out medals to the firefighters who battled a fire at the Lisbon Building in Johannesburg in 2018 on 28 January 2019. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has honoured the firefighters who fought in the deadly Bank of Lisbon Building fire.

In September last year, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a blaze which started on the 23rd floor in the Johannesburg CBD.

The families of the three men also received medals at the ceremony held at the Florida fire station.

Nana Radebe, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, says 44 firefighters, as well as four police officers, were honoured on Monday.

“We also honoured the rescue team that had gone out to recover the bodies and rescue the team that was trapped inside the Lisbon Building. On the day, you couldn’t tell but now you realise how many firefighters were there.”

The Gauteng Health Department has been asked to explain why it didn't move office, after a report which showed that the building was only 21% safety complaint.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

