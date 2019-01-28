Firefighters who battled Lisbon Building blaze honoured

In September last year, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a blaze which started on the 23rd floor in the Johannesburg CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has honoured the firefighters who fought in the deadly Bank of Lisbon Building fire.

In September last year, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a blaze which started on the 23rd floor in the Johannesburg CBD.

The families of the three men also received medals at the ceremony held at the Florida fire station.

Nana Radebe, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, says 44 firefighters, as well as four police officers, were honoured on Monday.

“We also honoured the rescue team that had gone out to recover the bodies and rescue the team that was trapped inside the Lisbon Building. On the day, you couldn’t tell but now you realise how many firefighters were there.”

The Gauteng Health Department has been asked to explain why it didn't move office, after a report which showed that the building was only 21% safety complaint.

Family members of of the brave firemen we lost at the @CityofJoburgZA CBD fire last year where honored by @HermanMashaba @MichaelSun168 pic.twitter.com/b0PXszLkYn — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) January 28, 2019

Honoring the fallen heroes & those firefighters who served at the fatal blaze at the Bank of Lisbon.



They received bravery medals for their sacrifice.#JoburgsBravest pic.twitter.com/3eKg8fwYok — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 28, 2019

The Mayor @HermanMashaba and MMC @MichaelSun168 pin the medals of honour on these brave firefighters for who risked it all to save the lives of over 1000 employees of the Gauteng Provincial Government #PublicSafetyCares #JoburgsBravest #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/mNGybRIvle — Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) January 28, 2019

EMS Bravery Awards https://t.co/ddVMsXUoVM — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 28, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)