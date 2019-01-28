Firefighters who battled Lisbon Building blaze honoured
In September last year, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a blaze which started on the 23rd floor in the Johannesburg CBD.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has honoured the firefighters who fought in the deadly Bank of Lisbon Building fire.
In September last year, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died while trying to extinguish a blaze which started on the 23rd floor in the Johannesburg CBD.
The families of the three men also received medals at the ceremony held at the Florida fire station.
Nana Radebe, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, says 44 firefighters, as well as four police officers, were honoured on Monday.
“We also honoured the rescue team that had gone out to recover the bodies and rescue the team that was trapped inside the Lisbon Building. On the day, you couldn’t tell but now you realise how many firefighters were there.”
The Gauteng Health Department has been asked to explain why it didn't move office, after a report which showed that the building was only 21% safety complaint.
Family members of of the brave firemen we lost at the @CityofJoburgZA CBD fire last year where honored by @HermanMashaba @MichaelSun168 pic.twitter.com/b0PXszLkYn— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) January 28, 2019
Honoring the fallen heroes & those firefighters who served at the fatal blaze at the Bank of Lisbon.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 28, 2019
They received bravery medals for their sacrifice.#JoburgsBravest pic.twitter.com/3eKg8fwYok
The Mayor @HermanMashaba and MMC @MichaelSun168 pin the medals of honour on these brave firefighters for who risked it all to save the lives of over 1000 employees of the Gauteng Provincial Government #PublicSafetyCares #JoburgsBravest #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/mNGybRIvle— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) January 28, 2019
EMS Bravery Awards https://t.co/ddVMsXUoVM— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 28, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Dudu Myeni received R300k monthly from Bosasa, says Agrizzi
-
Agrizzi names journalists he claims were bribed by Bosasa
-
ANC expects members to speak with united voice in wake of Mboweni tweets
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa boss Watson personally delivered cash to Zuma'
-
State capture revelations anger some Krugersdorp residents, refuse to vote
-
Bushiri blames the media for 'tainted reputation'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.