Firefighters monitoring 2 blazes in WC

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are monitoring two areas in the Western Cape.

A fire which started on a Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon has been contained but a blaze in the Botrivier region is still raging.

One man, who'd been sleeping on the mountain on Sunday night, was injured in the Signal Hill fire.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard said the last active fire line on Lion's Head has been extinguished.

She said: “No structures have been damaged or burnt, firefighters are working on the fire. The City of Cape Town and VWS remain on the scene along with aerial support to conclude with mopping operations.”

Meanwhile, about 200 firefighters are working on a fire in Botrivier, in the Overberg, where they've largely contained it.

“There were evacuations that took place in Lebanon, but as far as I know, there is no damage to property or people being affected and no injuries were reported as well,” Howard said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)