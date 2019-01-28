EC teen wants justice following alleged assault by two teachers

Unable to use her hand, the girl eventually stopped going to school. Even the simplest tasks like writing or holding a pencil simply became impossible.

JOHANNESBURG – A 17-year-old Eastern Cape pupil has been forced to drop out of school after being repeatedly assaulted, allegedly by two teachers, leaving her unable to use her hand.

The teenager has described to Eyewitness News how in May last year she was hit on her hand with a stick because of incomplete homework.

Despite numerous attempts by her mother to report the matter to the principal, the school governing body and provincial Education Department, the family claims that no action was taken.

The 17-year-old girl, who was in grade 11 last year, says that her ordeal began when a teacher hit her on her right hand and the worst was to follow.

She says another teacher hit her even harder while her hand was forced down onto a table surface.

The teen, whose hand was now swollen, went home in excruciating pain and a doctor later confirmed the limb had broken in two places.

The family sought answers from the school principal but almost eight months later, a disciplinary hearing against the teacher has not been finalised.

She wants justice.

“They just destroyed my future and my plans and I want the law to take its course.”

The family claims in her quest to cover up the incident, one of the teachers took the child to a private doctor where she was allegedly told to lie about how she got injured.

The family also alleges the teachers tried to bribe them with R5,000 to drop the matter.

Police are investigating the case.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)