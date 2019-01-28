EC Education Dept probing Selborne College bullying incident

It is alleged that the learner was beaten up by 15 other learners.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education will on Monday visit Selborne College to investigate a bullying incident.

An image of a 15-year-old learner with a bloody mouth and shirt, shared by the learner's uncle and metro's spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya caused an uproar on social media.

It is alleged that the learner was beaten up by 15 white learners.

The department says that all learners involved in the incident will be placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. However, this suspension is not a pronouncement on the guilty verdict.

The department's spokesperson Mali Mtima says once the investigation is complete, appropriate disciplinary actions may follow.

"We have activated a programme towards educating learners about violence. We believe that this will assist in creating an understanding for the learners that violence does not solve any issue."