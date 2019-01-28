EC Education Dept probing Selborne College bullying incident

-
[WATCH LIVE] CRL hearing on stampede at Shepherd Bushiri's churchLocal
-
Teachers tried to bribe teen to keep quiet over alleged assault, family claimsLocal
-
Francis Hanekom calls on SA govt to help repatriate husband's bodyLocal
-
'I want you to panic': Swedish teen raises climate alarm at DavosWorld
-
[WATCH LIVE] State capture: Day 8 of Angelo Agrizzi's testimonyLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Inquiry into Public Investment Corporation resumesLocal
-
-
Solskjaer puts his United winning streak to Burnley testSport
-
Proteas crash to 8-wicket defeat in Pink ODI against PakistanSport
-
Dominant Novak Djokovic wins magnificent 7th Australian OpenSport
-
Fiji take New Zealand Sevens crownSport
-
ICC hands Pakistan captain four-match suspension over racist remarkSport
-
Osaka embraces pressure, eyes ‘Naomi Slam’Sport
-
The Game apologises to Kanye West amid sex claimsLifestyle
-
At dawn, a township road in Zimbabwe turns into a fitness clubAfrica
-
‘A Star Is Born’ leads pack for Screen Actors Guild AwardsLifestyle
-
Prince Philip apologises to woman injured in car crash - reportLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato celebrates six months of sobrietyLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 26 January 2019Local
-
Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happyLocal
-
Duchess Meghan Markle won't return for 'Suits' finaleLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson’s estate slams ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentaryLifestyle
-
Police investigate case of arson after ANC office in Sedibeng burns downPolitics
-
Breytenbach, Booysen expected to testify at Mokgoro InquiryPolitics
-
IEC satisfied with last voter registration weekendPolitics
-
Analyst: Tax revolt is not appropriate reaction to corruptionLocal
-
Zuma says a vote for the opposition is a gambleLocal
-
DA insists 'ANC is killing us’ billboard is factualLocal
-
[OPINION] Downbeat Davos is still short on introspectionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Gillette: The best a woman can getOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Davos: leaders talk about globalisation as though it’s inevitableOpinion
-
[OPINION] Tough task ahead for Felix Tshisekdi in DRCOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] SA’s central bank – ownership, mandate and independenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] Politics in SA can be stranger than fictionOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Consumer goods CEOs in Davos hot seat over plastic wasteBusiness
-
From slowing growth to climate panic: hot topics at Davos 2019World
-
PIC inquiry expected to hear details of alleged impropriety, dubious investmentsBusiness
-
Gordhan: 'Denel must shape up before it can do business in India'Business
-
Agrizzi to return to Zondo commission amid reports of Bosasa bribe attemptsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: 'We won't allow Eskom to fail'Business
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
EC Education Dept probing Selborne College bullying incident
It is alleged that the learner was beaten up by 15 other learners.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education will on Monday visit Selborne College to investigate a bullying incident.
An image of a 15-year-old learner with a bloody mouth and shirt, shared by the learner's uncle and metro's spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya caused an uproar on social media.
It is alleged that the learner was beaten up by 15 white learners.
The department says that all learners involved in the incident will be placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. However, this suspension is not a pronouncement on the guilty verdict.
The department's spokesperson Mali Mtima says once the investigation is complete, appropriate disciplinary actions may follow.
"We have activated a programme towards educating learners about violence. We believe that this will assist in creating an understanding for the learners that violence does not solve any issue."
-
State capture revelations anger some Krugersdorp residents, refuse to vote2 hours ago
-
Police investigate case of arson after ANC office in Sedibeng burns down2 hours ago
-
'Let's not do this on Twitter': Zuma to Mbalula on questioning protocol21 hours ago
-
Signal Hill fire contained for now3 hours ago
-
Analyst: Tax revolt is not appropriate reaction to corruption14 hours ago
-
Agrizzi to return to Zondo commission amid reports of Bosasa bribe attempts3 hours ago
