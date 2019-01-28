Duo convicted of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder to be sentenced

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Duo convicted of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder to be sentenced

Last year, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were convicted for the 2017 murder of the 16-year-old after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

Phillip Schutte is one of the accused found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny, at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. Other charges they were found guilty of were kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Phillip Schutte is one of the accused found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny, at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. Other charges they were found guilty of were kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Sentencing proceedings of two men convicted of the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu are expected to begin in the North West High Court on Monday morning.

Last year, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were convicted for the 2017 murder of the 16-year-old after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

The pair were also found guilty of other crimes including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

Moshoeu's murder sparked racial tensions in the small farming town, with residents setting businesses owned by white people on fire.

The State and the defence are expected to present their arguments in mitigation of sentence.

Last year, the High Court in the North West rejected Doorewaard and Schutte’s version that Moshoeu fell from their moving van while on the way to the police station.

The court found the two men intentionally pushed the 16-year-old off the vehicle and that they foresaw the results of their actions but continued regardless.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks said after studying the evidence before him there may have been a possible motive to punish the teenager for theft.

The Moshoeu family has called for the convicted murders to be sentenced to life behind bars.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA