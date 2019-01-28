Duo convicted of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder to be sentenced
Last year, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were convicted for the 2017 murder of the 16-year-old after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.
JOHANNESBURG – Sentencing proceedings of two men convicted of the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu are expected to begin in the North West High Court on Monday morning.
The pair were also found guilty of other crimes including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.
Moshoeu's murder sparked racial tensions in the small farming town, with residents setting businesses owned by white people on fire.
The State and the defence are expected to present their arguments in mitigation of sentence.
Last year, the High Court in the North West rejected Doorewaard and Schutte’s version that Moshoeu fell from their moving van while on the way to the police station.
The court found the two men intentionally pushed the 16-year-old off the vehicle and that they foresaw the results of their actions but continued regardless.
Judge Ronnie Hendricks said after studying the evidence before him there may have been a possible motive to punish the teenager for theft.
The Moshoeu family has called for the convicted murders to be sentenced to life behind bars.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
