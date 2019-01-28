Corruption case was opened against former PIC CEO, inquiry told

The head of Naledi Advisory Services has told the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission that he discovered a corruption case had been opened against former CEO Dan Matjila.

Forensic investigator Frans Lekubo says that he was initially tasked with investigating malicious reports against Matjila and the leaking of confidential information but then discovered an employee had opened a case against him.

Lekubo says that he discovered that the PIC’s head of IT security, Simphiwe Mayisela, had opened a corruption case against Matjila without his knowledge.

The case involved allegations that Matjila used money from the PIC for a loan for his girlfriend.

Mayisela had only been employed by the PIC for a few weeks when he opened this case and it was also discovered that he had illegally intercepted Matjila’s emails.

A whistleblower known only as James Nogu had also been sending emails to the board about Matjila.

It’s unclear if Nogu and Mayisela are the same person and Lekubo says that to this day, they don’t know who Nogu is because they weren’t able to secure a police subpoena to verify the sender of the emails.

