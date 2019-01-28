Coligny teen’s murder brought ‘deep racial divisions’

Last year, Pieter Doorewaad and Philip Schutte were convicted of Moshoeu's murder, who was aged 16, after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

MAHIKENG - A community leader in Coligny has told the High Court in Mahikeng the 2017 killing of Matlhomola Moshoeu has created deep racial divisions in the small farming town.

Last year, Pieter Doorewaad and Philip Schutte were convicted of the murder of Moshoeu, who was aged 16, after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

On Monday, AfriForum announced it will be assisting the pair to appeal both their conviction and sentence after reports that the State's sole witness lied.

Pre-sentencing proceedings have wrapped up for the day and are expected to continue on Tuesday.

Stanley Mnyamaka, a primary school principal and a community leader in Coligny, was the State’s first witness as pre-sentencing proceedings began on Monday.

He told the court the death of Moshoeu tore the community apart as black and white people are no longer living in harmony.

_

_

[WATCH] Coligny duo back in court for sentencing

Meanwhile, following reports that the State’s sole witness may have lied under oath, AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel says they will be helping the Doorewaard and Schutte with legal aid.

“One person lying, making this an extreme racial incident where people are polarised can damage a whole community.”

The community members in Coligny have called for the pair to be handed the harshest sentence.

WATCH: AfriForum to foot legal fees for Coligny murderers' appeal

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)