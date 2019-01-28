Coligny murder: AfriForum to appeal convictions after witness 'lied'
Last year, Pieter Doorewaad and Philip Schutte were convicted of killing Matlhomola Moshoeu after they accused him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.
MAHIKENG - Lobby Group AfriForum has announced it will be appealing both the conviction and sentence of two men found guilty of the murder of a Coligny teenager after reports that the State’s sole witness lied.
WATCH: AfriForum to foot legal fees for Coligny murderers' appeal
The pair was also found guilty of other crimes including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.
Pre-sentencing proceedings are currently underway in the High Court in Mahikeng.
Last month, Rapport newspaper reported that the State’s only witness Bonakele Pakisi changed his story about what he saw the day Moshoeu died.
According to the Rapport, Pakisi made the confession to a pastor, a conversation which is apparently on a recording.
AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel says they’ve decided to step in because Doorewaard and Schutte deserve a fair trial.
Last week, the Sowetan reported that Pakisi claimed he was offered over R1 million by the preacher who is employed by the owner of the farm where Doorewaard and Schutte work.
The pastor has reportedly denied the allegations.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
