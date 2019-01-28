Breytenbach, Booysen expected to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry

Week two of the Mokgoro Inquiry looks set to be explosive with evidence being led by two former state officials who’ve had run-ins with advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach and former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen are scheduled to testify.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

It was Breytenbach who went head-to-head with Mrwebi when he decided to unlawfully withdraw the corruption case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Breytenbach was eventually criminally charged and later acquitted on trumped-up charges.

She resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2014.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen spent his last year in the unit on suspension after Jiba unlawfully authorised racketeering charges against him.

He is the complainant in the now withdrawn fraud and perjury charges against Jiba but he is seeking a private prosecution.

Breytenbach is scheduled to testify on Tuesday while Booysen is due at the inquiry on Friday.