Agrizzi: ‘Watson believed he was bulletproofed with Zuma on his side’
Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi says Gavin Watson visited Nkandla for the first time soon after an expose about its cost.
CAPE TOWN - Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi claims his former boss Gavin Watson believed his alleged friendship with former President Jacob Zuma made him "bulletproof".
On his eighth day of testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture, Agrizzi has been testifying about Watson's relationship with Zuma and former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni.
He says Myeni facilitated meetings with Zuma at Nkandla and that she shared with Watson and Agrizzi a file on a Hawks investigation into Bosasa.
Agrizzi says Watson was introduced to Zuma by East London guest lodge owner Zuki Madonga before he became president.
He says Myeni facilitated meetings later and adds Bosasa gave her R300,000 in cash every month for Zuma's foundation of which she was chairperson.
Agrizzi says Watson visited Nkandla for the first time soon after an expose about its cost.
“He believed he was totally bulletproof with Mr Zuma on his side.”
He said Watson often bragged in work meetings about meeting politicians: “He would always go out of his way to tell everyone that he saw the president.”
Agrizzi claims Watson told Bosasa officials at an open meeting that he had instructed Zuma to tell former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat to shut down an investigation into the company.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
