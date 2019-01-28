Agrizzi: 'Bosasa boss Watson personally delivered cash to Zuma'

Angelo Agrizzi said Gain Watson wanted to persuade Jacob Zuma to have certain legislative changes made to facilitate a fracking transaction in the Northern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - It's been alleged at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson once personally delivered cash to former President Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home.

Watson's former second in charge, Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture inquiry that former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni used to facilitate meetings between Watson and Zuma, and received R300,000 a month, purportedly for Zuma's foundation, in exchange for her influence.

“He personally delivered it to Jacob Zuma, put the bag next to him and asked him the question, ‘does Dudu give you your money every month,’ and his answer was ‘yes.’”

Agrizzi said Watson wanted to persuade Zuma to have certain legislative changes made to facilitate a fracking transaction in the Northern Cape.

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi testifying after the lunch break that Watson informed him that Myeni wanted to meet. R300k was prepared ahead of this meeting. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2019

Agrizzi claimed although he was not present at this meeting, Bosasa executive chairman Joe Gumede was.

He said: “The meeting with the president was extremely successful, and subsequently, the administers and legal advisors were instructed to make amendments where necessary.”

The former Bosasa COO said it was also at this meeting that Watson raised the issue of Zuma intervening in a Hawks investigation into his company.

The inquiry is still set to hear audio recordings of this meeting.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)