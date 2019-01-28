ANC’s application for secret ballot vote against Msimanga dismissed

Last year, the party approached the High Court on an urgent basis following several attempts to remove Solly Msimanga from his mayor position.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) application to allow for a motion of no confidence against former Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga in a secret ballot.

Msimanga stepped down from his position earlier this month, saying he wants to focus on his candidacy for premier in Gauteng.

The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa says the matter is now absolute.

“So, on the judgment, there’s no urgency. Now the guy has resigned and the matter is almost useless for the ANC now.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)