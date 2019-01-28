ANC’s application for secret ballot vote against Msimanga dismissed
Last year, the party approached the High Court on an urgent basis following several attempts to remove Solly Msimanga from his mayor position.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) application to allow for a motion of no confidence against former Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga in a secret ballot.
Last year, the party approached the court on an urgent basis following several attempts to remove Msimanga from his position.
Msimanga stepped down from his position earlier this month, saying he wants to focus on his candidacy for premier in Gauteng.
The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa says the matter is now absolute.
“So, on the judgment, there’s no urgency. Now the guy has resigned and the matter is almost useless for the ANC now.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa boss Watson personally delivered cash to Zuma'
-
ANC expects members to speak with united voice in wake of Mboweni tweets
-
State capture revelations anger some Krugersdorp residents, refuse to vote
-
Analyst: Tax revolt is not appropriate reaction to corruption
-
Breytenbach, Booysen expected to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
Agrizzi: ‘I was threatened when I wanted to leave Bosasa’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.