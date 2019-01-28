Police investigate case of arson after ANC office in Sedibeng burns down

This region has been grappling with leadership battles since the disbandment of the regional executive committee of Sedibeng last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of arson after the African National Congress (ANC)'s regional office in Sedibeng, Vereeniging was set alight.

It is not yet clear how Sunday night's blaze was started.

The police's Kay Makhubele says that no arrests have yet been made.

"A case of arson has been registered. So far no one has been injured but our investigation is continuing. The cause of the fire will be revealed later."

There’s also anger over the appointment of the new mayor, Gift Moerane.

Party members claim that he’s no longer an active member of the ANC.

The ANC Women's League has now written to the party's national structures that saying it will stage a protest outside Luthuli House on Monday over the matter.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)