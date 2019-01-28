ANC expects members to speak with united voice in wake of Mboweni tweets

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told Eyewitness News on Monday that people who use social media should avoid making statements about the party that confuse the public.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says that the party has a social media policy and expects all its members to speak with a united voice.

A series of tweets by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and other ANC national executive committee members haven’t gone down well with the party's top leaders.

Mboweni fuelled a debate on Twitter when he said he publicly and personally disagrees with the phasing out of the Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at the University of Pretoria.

ANC spokesperson Kodwa says the party needs many voices but one message.

"We must not be seen in public as ANC members who are at each other's throats. We must be seen as a party that communicates a message of hope to our people."

He said the party had to issue a statement last week to rebut Mboweni’s comments, saying the phasing out of Afrikaans is a step in the right direction.

"It is the decision of the university. Universities are autonomous and of course, there is a history of Afrikaans in this country," Kodwa added.

