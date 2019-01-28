ANC expects members to speak with united voice in wake of Mboweni tweets
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told Eyewitness News on Monday that people who use social media should avoid making statements about the party that confuse the public.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says that the party has a social media policy and expects all its members to speak with a united voice.
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told Eyewitness News on Monday that people who use social media should avoid making statements about the party that confuse the public.
A series of tweets by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and other ANC national executive committee members haven’t gone down well with the party's top leaders.
Mboweni fuelled a debate on Twitter when he said he publicly and personally disagrees with the phasing out of the Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at the University of Pretoria.
ANC spokesperson Kodwa says the party needs many voices but one message.
"We must not be seen in public as ANC members who are at each other's throats. We must be seen as a party that communicates a message of hope to our people."
He said the party had to issue a statement last week to rebut Mboweni’s comments, saying the phasing out of Afrikaans is a step in the right direction.
"It is the decision of the university. Universities are autonomous and of course, there is a history of Afrikaans in this country," Kodwa added.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
State capture revelations anger some Krugersdorp residents, refuse to vote
-
Analyst: Tax revolt is not appropriate reaction to corruption
-
Police investigate case of arson after ANC office in Sedibeng burns down
-
Breytenbach, Booysen expected to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
[LISTEN] 'Knowing what we know about Bosasa, we deserve answers from Ramaphosa'
-
Zille on tax revolt: 'We have to stop the theft of public money'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.