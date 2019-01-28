Agrizzi to return to Zondo commission amid reports of Bosasa bribe attempts

According to media reports the family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has reportedly been desperate to keep Angelo Agrizzi quiet by offering him between R50 million and R80 million in a hush fund.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will return to the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday morning despite reports of attempts to deter him.

According to media reports, the family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has reportedly been desperate to keep Agrizzi quiet by offering him between R50 million and R80 million in a hush fund.

The whistle-blower has been testifying for almost two weeks at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture revealing startling evidence of corrupt government contracts with Bosasa.

Agrizzi will take the stand for the 8th day today, in what is expected to be his final day of testimony.

This after reports that Watson attempted to make an agreement with the former Bosassa executive which involved setting up a new company to which he would pay up to R10 million a year for six years.

In exchange for these payments, Agrizzi was to back out of giving information on the details of corruption at Bosasa and try to reverse the negative publicity he had already brought upon the company through his testimony at the commission.

Agrizzi has reportedly declined Watson’s offer.

Last week, he told the commission how top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were bribed to quash a criminal investigation and also how Bosasa paid journalists to write positive stories about the facilities company.

He will return to the stand at 10am this morning.