Agrizzi to return to Zondo commission amid reports of Bosasa bribe attempts
According to media reports the family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has reportedly been desperate to keep Angelo Agrizzi quiet by offering him between R50 million and R80 million in a hush fund.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will return to the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday morning despite reports of attempts to deter him.
According to media reports, the family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has reportedly been desperate to keep Agrizzi quiet by offering him between R50 million and R80 million in a hush fund.
The whistle-blower has been testifying for almost two weeks at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture revealing startling evidence of corrupt government contracts with Bosasa.
Agrizzi will take the stand for the 8th day today, in what is expected to be his final day of testimony.
This after reports that Watson attempted to make an agreement with the former Bosassa executive which involved setting up a new company to which he would pay up to R10 million a year for six years.
In exchange for these payments, Agrizzi was to back out of giving information on the details of corruption at Bosasa and try to reverse the negative publicity he had already brought upon the company through his testimony at the commission.
Agrizzi has reportedly declined Watson’s offer.
Last week, he told the commission how top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were bribed to quash a criminal investigation and also how Bosasa paid journalists to write positive stories about the facilities company.
He will return to the stand at 10am this morning.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa: 'We won't allow Eskom to fail'
-
Metrobus strike to have minimal effect on commuters, says management
-
Report: Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m for his silence
-
Gordhan: 'Denel must shape up before it can do business in India'
-
BuzzFeed, HuffPost feel the layoff pinch
-
Demawusa members to strike at Metrobus on Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.