Agrizzi names journalists he claims were bribed by Bosasa
Angelo Agrizzi alleges that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month to hand out bribes, R30,000 of which was paid to journalists.
CAPE TOWN – Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is continuing to drop bombshells at the Zondo Commission in his eighth day of testimony.
He's named three journalists whom he claims received bribes from Bosasa from around 2012 to write positive stories about the company.
On Monday, evidence leader Paul Pretorius asked him who they were.
Agrizzi named them as a certain "Nthuli", former Sunday Times journalist Pinky Khoabane, and someone only referred to as "Bongs."
He alleges that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month to hand out bribes, R30,000 of which was paid to journalists.
“At the time Bosasa had been going through a very rough patch in terms of negative reporting from certain journalists and what happened was he had approached us and said he can arrange some friends who are related to people and friends that he knows that have got the ability to swing the journalistic viewpoints.”
Meanwhile, Agrizzi has also responded to weekend media reports that he plans to sell his Johannesburg mansion and flee the country.
He says he was never contacted by the journalist to verify the reasons for wanting to sell.
Agrizzi says that the decision to put his house on the market was to downscale because the property is too big for only him and his wife.
He says he has bought a smaller townhouse but can’t move to it just yet, while he's under witness protection.
WATCH: State capture: Day 8 of Angelo Agrizzi's testimony
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
State capture revelations anger some Krugersdorp residents, refuse to vote
-
Teachers tried to bribe teen to keep quiet over alleged assault, family claims
-
'Let's not do this on Twitter': Zuma to Mbalula on questioning protocol
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Signal Hill fire contained for now
-
Police investigate case of arson after ANC office in Sedibeng burns down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.