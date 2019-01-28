African Super Cup to take place in Qatar

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

African Super Cup to take place in Qatar

The switch of venue to the 2022 World Cup hosts was first mooted last month and has now been rubber-stamped by CAF’s emergency committee.

Picture: sxc.hu.
Picture: sxc.hu.
57 minutes ago

CAIRO - The African Super Cup will be played outside the continent for the first time when it takes place in Doha, Qatar on 29 March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Monday.

The switch of venue to the 2022 World Cup hosts was first mooted last month and has now been rubber-stamped by CAF’s emergency committee.

African Champions League winners Esperance of Tunisia face Confederation Cup holders Raja Casablanca from Morocco at a stadium in Doha which has not yet been announced.

The Uefa Super Cup has always been held in Europe while the South American version has been staged on three occasions in the United States.

European Super Cup matches, clashes between a country’s league champions and Cup winners, have been staged in different continents.

Barcelona played Sevilla in this year’s Spanish Super Cup in Tangier, Morocco, while the French Super Cup has not been staged in France since 2008, with host nations including Canada, the United States, China and Gabon.

Juventus beat AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup this month in Saudi Arabia, a controversial choice of venue following the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the fact that a limited number of female fans were allowed to enter the stadium in Jeddah.

The African Super Cup has been played annually since 1993, with Egyptian side Al Ahly claiming a record six titles.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA