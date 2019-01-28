African Super Cup to take place in Qatar
The switch of venue to the 2022 World Cup hosts was first mooted last month and has now been rubber-stamped by CAF’s emergency committee.
CAIRO - The African Super Cup will be played outside the continent for the first time when it takes place in Doha, Qatar on 29 March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Monday.
The switch of venue to the 2022 World Cup hosts was first mooted last month and has now been rubber-stamped by CAF’s emergency committee.
African Champions League winners Esperance of Tunisia face Confederation Cup holders Raja Casablanca from Morocco at a stadium in Doha which has not yet been announced.
The Uefa Super Cup has always been held in Europe while the South American version has been staged on three occasions in the United States.
European Super Cup matches, clashes between a country’s league champions and Cup winners, have been staged in different continents.
Barcelona played Sevilla in this year’s Spanish Super Cup in Tangier, Morocco, while the French Super Cup has not been staged in France since 2008, with host nations including Canada, the United States, China and Gabon.
Juventus beat AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup this month in Saudi Arabia, a controversial choice of venue following the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the fact that a limited number of female fans were allowed to enter the stadium in Jeddah.
The African Super Cup has been played annually since 1993, with Egyptian side Al Ahly claiming a record six titles.
Popular in Sport
-
Man United not 'satisfied' despite winning run, says De Gea
-
Kohli bows out with India undefeated in New Zealand
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Second-string Spurs knocked out of Cup by Palace
-
Brawn understands wall of secrecy round stricken Schumacher
-
Pink ODI: Men urged to have breast cancer screening
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.